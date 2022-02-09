Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Attempt missed. Joshua Earl (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Line-ups
Preston
Formation 3-5-2
- 12Iversen
- 2van den Berg
- 5Bauer
- 16Hughes
- 44Potts
- 8Browne
- 4Whiteman
- 11Johnson
- 3CunninghamSubstituted forEarlat 35'minutes
- 9Evans
- 21Archer
Substitutes
- 6Lindsay
- 13McCann
- 18Ledson
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 25Ripley
- 31Sinclair
- 32Earl
Huddersfield
Formation 5-4-1
- 21Nicholls
- 16Thomas
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 24Sinani
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 19Holmes
- 25Ward
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 14Ruffels
- 18Blackman
- 23Sarr
- 37Russell
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Alan Browne.
Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Preston North End 0, Huddersfield Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Huddersfield Town 0.
Attempt saved. Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ched Evans.
Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.
Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Brad Potts (Preston North End).
Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).
Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joshua Earl (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Joshua Earl replaces Greg Cunningham because of an injury.
