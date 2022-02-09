Championship
PrestonPreston North End0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Preston

Formation 3-5-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 4Whiteman
  • 11Johnson
  • 3CunninghamSubstituted forEarlat 35'minutes
  • 9Evans
  • 21Archer

Substitutes

  • 6Lindsay
  • 13McCann
  • 18Ledson
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
  • 32Earl

Huddersfield

Formation 5-4-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 16Thomas
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24Sinani
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 19Holmes
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 14Ruffels
  • 18Blackman
  • 23Sarr
  • 37Russell
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Earl (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Alan Browne.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron Archer (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Archer with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Oliver Turton.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Preston North End 0, Huddersfield Town 0.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Preston North End 0, Huddersfield Town 0.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ched Evans.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ched Evans (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Johnson.

  12. Post update

    Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Brad Potts (Preston North End).

  15. Post update

    Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Earl (Preston North End).

  17. Post update

    Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Joshua Earl (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Preston North End. Joshua Earl replaces Greg Cunningham because of an injury.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167646242255
3QPR29166746321454
4Blackburn31158845321353
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest30137104031946
7West Brom3012993425945
8Luton2912984133845
9Sheff Utd2813693833545
10Middlesbrough29136103328545
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144154-1337
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143348-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153448-1432
21Reading2984173357-2422
22Peterborough2855182358-3520
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

