Championship
Bristol CityBristol City19:45ReadingReading
Venue: Ashton Gate, England

Bristol City v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 25Klose
  • 3Dasilva
  • 42Massengo
  • 36Scott
  • 16Pring
  • 14Weimann
  • 9Martin
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 8Williams
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 24Cundy
  • 33Bell
  • 37Conway
  • 38Benarous

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Hein
  • 17Yiadom
  • 4Morrison
  • 3Holmes
  • 21Baba
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 23Hoilett
  • 19Dele-Bashiru
  • 9Ince
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 5McIntyre
  • 10Swift
  • 15Drinkwater
  • 22Southwood
  • 32Camara
  • 39Clarke
  • 49Abrefa
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Blackburn30158745311453
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Luton2912984133845
8Middlesbrough2813693226645
9Nottm Forest29127103931843
10Stoke29126113630642
11Sheff Utd2712693733442
12Coventry2811893632441
13Preston30101193435-141
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3097143954-1534
18Birmingham3089133346-1333
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

