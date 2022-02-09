Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers2MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1

Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Marshall
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 7Johansen
  • 15Field
  • 3Wallace
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 11Austin
  • 19Gray
  • 22Odubajo
  • 27Hendrick
  • 28Sanderson
  • 38Mahoney

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3Taylor
  • 11Sporar
  • 18Watmore

Substitutes

  • 10Payero
  • 14Peltier
  • 22Bamba
  • 26Connolly
  • 28Daniels
  • 47Balogun
  • 48McGree
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  2. Post update

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Neil Taylor (Middlesbrough).

  4. Post update

    Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  7. Post update

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Matt Crooks with a headed pass.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dael Fry.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

  12. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Middlesbrough 1. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1.

  17. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1. Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Lee Wallace.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Bournemouth29167646242255
3QPR29166746321454
4Blackburn31158845321353
5Huddersfield31131084034649
6Nottm Forest30137104031946
7West Brom3012993425945
8Luton2912984133845
9Sheff Utd2813693833545
10Middlesbrough29136103328545
11Stoke29126113630642
12Preston31101293435-142
13Coventry2811893632441
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Bristol City31107144154-1337
17Swansea2998122938-935
18Birmingham3189143348-1533
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2995153448-1432
21Reading2984173357-2422
22Peterborough2855182358-3520
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport