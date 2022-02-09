Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough

Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Marshall
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37Adomah
- 7Johansen
- 15Field
- 3Wallace
- 10Chair
- 21Willock
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 8Amos
- 11Austin
- 19Gray
- 22Odubajo
- 27Hendrick
- 28Sanderson
- 38Mahoney
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 35Jones
- 25Crooks
- 16Howson
- 7Tavernier
- 3Taylor
- 11Sporar
- 18Watmore
Substitutes
- 10Payero
- 14Peltier
- 22Bamba
- 26Connolly
- 28Daniels
- 47Balogun
- 48McGree
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Middlesbrough).
Albert Adomah (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Matt Crooks with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Dael Fry.
Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.
Attempt blocked. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonny Howson.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 2, Middlesbrough 1. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Middlesbrough 1. Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Lee Wallace.
