Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:45BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: Vitality Stadium, England

Bournemouth v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 17Stacey
  • 2Phillips
  • 5Kelly
  • 33Zemura
  • 14Cantwell
  • 8Lerma
  • 29Billing
  • 10Christie
  • 9Solanke
  • 32Anthony

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 4L Cook
  • 6Mepham
  • 21Moore
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Dembélé

Birmingham

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Etheridge
  • 2Colin
  • 18Mengi
  • 3Pedersen
  • 11Bela
  • 34Sunjic
  • 20Gardner
  • 21Bacuna
  • 24Graham
  • 33Taylor
  • 9Hogan

Substitutes

  • 6Woods
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 19James
  • 25Hernández
  • 27Trueman
  • 41Walker
  • 53Campbell
Referee:
James Linington

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Blackburn30158745311453
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Luton2912984133845
8Middlesbrough2813693226645
9Nottm Forest29127103931843
10Stoke29126113630642
11Sheff Utd2712693733442
12Coventry2811893632441
13Preston30101193435-141
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3097143954-1534
18Birmingham3089133346-1333
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

