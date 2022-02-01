Last updated on .From the section Football

The threat of legal action lasted about as long as the European Super League

Uefa has decided not to take legal action against a German restaurant and its 'Champignons League' pizza.

European football's governing body says its prestigious Champions League competition can "happily live alongside" the inventively-named pizza. Champignons translates as 'mushrooms'.

Earlier this week, the owners of Pizza Wolke, in Giessen, near Frankfurt, posted an image on their Instagram account showing a letter they had received from Uefa, which threatened legal action over the name of the frozen pizza.

But European football's governing body has now had a change of heart and blamed the decision to threaten action on an "over-zealous local trademark agent".

"Clearly some people are making a meal of this story," it said in a statement. "Uefa obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an over-zealous local trademark agent acting too hastily.

"The Uefa Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza."

The restaurant later posted: "Breaking news at the late hour, The Champignons League stays where it is."

Well played, we're pleased to see that the whole thing could be worked out amicably in the end and that everyone gets to enjoy a slice, without any nasty business.