Cymru Premier round-up: Leaders Saints hammer Druids

Archive: Aberystwyth's first game in the League of Wales

JD Cymru Premier

Tuesday, 1 February

The New Saints 5-1 Cefn Druids: The New Saints tightened their grip at the top of the table with a comprehensive win over winless bottom club Cefn Druids. The hosts had to wait until after the break for Ryan Astley, Declan McManus, Adrian Cieslewicz and Jordan Williams' brace to ensure the win with Taylor Thain scoring a late consolation for Druids.

Aberystwyth Town 2-0 Haverfordwest County: Sam Phillips and Matthew Jones were the home heroes on the night Aber celebrated their 1,000th game at this level. County saw Henry Jones sent-off soon after coming on for his protesting after Aber were awarded a penalty that allowed Matthew Jones to convert from the spot. It was a second successive win for the Seasiders.