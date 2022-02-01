Bristol Rovers: Jon Nolan signs following release by Ipswich Town

Jon Nolan in action for Ipswich Town
Jon Nolan's last appearance for Ipswich Town came in January 2021

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Jon Nolan on a free transfer following his release by Ipswich Town.

Nolan, 29, had his contract cancelled by mutual consent on Monday after three-and-a-half years at Portman Road.

The former Shrewsbury Town player has agreed an undisclosed-length deal at the Memorial Stadium.

Injury meant his last appearance came in January 2021 while he failed to play himself into contention this season despite a recent return to training.

