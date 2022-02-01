Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Jon Nolan's last appearance for Ipswich Town came in January 2021

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Jon Nolan on a free transfer following his release by Ipswich Town.

Nolan, 29, had his contract cancelled by mutual consent on Monday after three-and-a-half years at Portman Road.

The former Shrewsbury Town player has agreed an undisclosed-length deal at the Memorial Stadium.

Injury meant his last appearance came in January 2021 while he failed to play himself into contention this season despite a recent return to training.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.