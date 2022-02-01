Last updated on .From the section Derby

Luke Plange's brilliant opportunism began Derby's fightback from 2-0 down against Birmingham

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says other clubs have taken advantage of their situation following the sale of Luke Plange on transfer deadline day.

The 19-year-old striker agreed a three-and-a-half year deal with Crystal Palace the day after scoring in Derby's 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

He is one of several youngsters brought through this season by Rooney with the club in administration.

And he will remain at Pride Park on loan until the end of the campaign.

"Some people might look at it and say, it's young players that (have) gone out, but we've been relying on young players all season, so it's a big hit for us," Rooney told BBC Radio Derby.

"Ideally I'd have wanted him to stay with us, maybe for another 18 months, and see him develop.

"For the club as a whole, it would have been better financially if that was the case."

Plange only made his Rams debut on 4 December, in their game at Bristol City, and has so far scored three goals in eight appearances.

He was not the only Derby prospect to sign for a Premier League club last month, with 18-year-old full-back Dylan Williams joining Chelsea.

Among their experienced players, Phil Jagielka and Sam Baldock were released and Graeme Shinnie sold to League One club Wigan.

"We're in a difficult position and I feel other clubs have taken advantage of that," said Rooney.

"Whether that's Wigan with Graeme Shinnie, Crystal Palace with Luke Plange, they've seen an opportunity.

"There's a reason why they've come in and tried to do it now because they know they are getting the players a lot lower than they are actually valued at."

Derby's future remains in doubt with administrators Quantuma yet to name a preferred bidder for the club and they must provide proof of funding for the rest of the season to the English Football League by the beginning of March.

About 10,000 fans marched though Derby in support of the club on Sunday, and Rooney turned down the chance to speak to former club Everton about their managerial position - now filled by former England team-mate Frank Lampard - in order to continue the fight against relegation.

With the transfer window closed, he hopes there will be no more departures from the playing staff.

"It's important for this club to stay alive, but if they want us to be able to do the job and try to stay in this division, we can't afford for any more players to go out," he added.

Derby are seven points from safety ahead of Wednesday's away game against Huddersfield Town.