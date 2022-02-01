Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Aubameyang scored seven goals in 15 appearances for Arsenal this season

Arsenal have confirmed that striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has left the club by mutual consent, however Barcelona are yet to complete a deal for the Gabon international.

The 32-year-old flew to Spain on Monday to sign for Barca and was pictured training with them on Tuesday.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he hopes to unveil the forward this week.

"We wish Auba all the best for the next chapter in his career," Arsenal said.

The Premier League side also thanked Aubameyang for his "contribution to the club", having scored 92 goals in 163 appearances.

He scored both Arsenal's goals in their 2020 FA Cup final triumph against Chelsea as they won the tournament for a record 14th time.

However, he had not played for the Gunners since a disciplinary breach in December.

Aubameyang's departure on a free transfer comes four years after he made his £56m move to London from Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona had feared the move was dead earlier on transfer deadline day, even though Aubameyang had flown to Spain, but managed to resurrect the transfer.

On Tuesday, Barca president Laporta said: "We will present Adama Traore tomorrow and, if everything continues well, we will also present Aubameyang."