The defender has made one senior appearance for Wales

Leicester City have signed Welsh international Esther Morgan from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old full-back has made six appearances for Spurs since making her debut in February 2021, and signed her first professional contract in May.

"I'm really excited about this opportunity, and I'm really excited to be here," she said.

Leicester are second from bottom of the Women's Super League with six points.

"I think I need to be playing and I think this is a good place for me to be given opportunities. I'm here to fight for my place in the team and hopefully make us a stronger side," she added.