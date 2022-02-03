Last updated on .From the section Football

Billingham Synthonia (in green and white) are set to celebrate their centenary in 2023

Northern League side Billingham Synthonia say their existence is under threat after funding was withdrawn by the club's major investor.

The Synners are set to celebrate their centenary in 2023 but it is dependent on raising the funds to continue.

Talks with investors are being arranged, the club say, and they are looking to fans to help raise funds.

"It would be heart-breaking to us all if Synners would cease to exist," the statement said.

"We are all extremely upset with what is going on and are determined to put it right and seek major help."

Among the players to have represented Billingham are Brian Clough, Bernie Slaven and Terry Cochrane, all of whom also played for Middlesbrough.

"We have held a meeting with the players about the situation and are hoping they can stick together whilst we do our best to get out of this mess," the statement continued.