Mason Burstow signed his first professional deal with Charlton last summer

Chelsea have signed striker Mason Burstow from Charlton and immediately loaned him back to the League One club for the remainder of the season.

The European champions have paid an undisclosed fee for the 18-year-old, who has scored six goals in 14 games since his Charlton debut in August.

He scored with his first touch as a professional footballer for the Addicks in an EFL Trophy tie against Crawley.

The length of Burstow's deal with Chelsea has not been disclosed.