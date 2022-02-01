Wigan Athletic are currently second in League One

Guernsey footballer Joe Adams has joined League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 17-year-old, who left Guernsey aged 16 to try to advance his career, has signed an initial 18-month contract.

He has impressed with Eastleigh's academy and non-league Sholing, earning a call up to England's schoolboy side.

"Joe is very talented player and we are delighted that he has chosen Wigan Athletic for the next stage of his football development," said Wigan's academy director Gregor Rioch.

"Having been brought up in Guernsey, Joe hasn't had the conventional academy upbringing you see in the majority of players of his age and it is full credit to all of his coaches who have helped develop him over the years," he added to the club website.