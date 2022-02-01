Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Jack Young made five appearances during a loan spell at Tranmere last season

Promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers have signed Newcastle United midfielder Jack Young on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old's arrival at Adams Park follows that of Lewis Wing from Middlesbrough on Monday.

Young has played for Newcastle Under-23s in the EFL Trophy following a loan spell at Tranmere least season.

"He'll give us extra depth in midfield between now and the end of the season," said Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"Newcastle and ourselves believe that he'll benefit around a first-team environment and we're looking forward to working with him to develop his game."

Wycombe were fifth in League One ahead of Tuesday evening's home match against Shrewsbury - only three points outside the automatic promotion places.

The club have also recalled midfielder Connor Parsons from a loan stint at National League club Notts County.

