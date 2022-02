Last updated on .From the section African

Ahmed Hegazi has won 78 caps for Egypt

Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi will miss the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after sustaining an adductor muscle strain.

The former West Brom centre-back was replaced at half-time by Mahmoud Trezeguet in Egypt's quarter-final win over Morocco.

The 31-year-old will fly to Germany to receive treatment.

Seven-time winners Egypt face hosts Cameroon in their semi-final on Thursday.