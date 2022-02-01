Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Domingos Quina played his first game for four months in Fulham's FA Cup tie against Bristol City on 8 January

Barnsley have completed the signing of Watford midfielder Domingos Quina on loan for the rest of the season.

The Hornets recalled the 22-year-old from a previous loan spell with Fulham, where he only made four appearances.

"This signing provides us with further options in an offensive sense," said Tykes head coach Poya Asbaghi.

Meanwhile, Barnsley striker Obbi Oulare, 26, has been loaned to RWD Molenbeek in his native Belgium for the remainder of the season.

He joined the Tykes - who are bottom of the Championship and eight points from safety - on a three-year deal last summer but has only played about 30 minutes of first-team football so far.

Quina, who won European under-17 and under-19 titles with Portugal, was Barnsley's second deadline day signing following the arrival of French midfielder Amine Bassi.

He began his career at West Ham and made his first-team debut aged only 16 in a Europa League tie in 2016.

Quina later moved to Watford and became the club's youngest Premier League goalscorer against Cardiff in 2018.

"This is the perfect opportunity for me to come and play and help the team get back to where they should be, so I am really excited and can't wait to get started," he said.

