Alex Battle featured once as a late substitute for Crawley Town in League Two this season, and also played once in the EFL Trophy

Truro City have signed Crawley Town striker Alex Battle on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old re-joins the Southern Premier South club having previously scored nine goals in 45 games.

He initially joined Truro on loan from Plymouth Argyle before spending two Covid-19 interrupted seasons at the White Tigers from 2019.

He signed a one-year deal at Crawley with the option of a second season last September after a successful trial.