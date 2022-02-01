Ayman Benarous: Bristol City midfielder signs new deal to 2025

Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Ayman Benarous
Ayman Benarous has played for England Under-17s

Bristol City midfielder Ayman Benarous has signed a new contract.

The 18-year-old, who has played eight times since making his debut in October, has agreed a deal that will keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2025.

Benarous has been on the club's books since the age of seven.

"Coming up as a Bristol City boy, playing for the club is something I always dreamt of," Benarous told the club website.

"I have worked hard and I'm glad about where I have come from and where I am going but there's still a while to go until I'm a successful Bristol City player."

Meanwhile, Louis Britton has joined Irish side Waterford on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old forward scored on his Robins' debut in a 3-1 loss to Brentford on the final day of last season and has previously had loan spells at National League sides Woking, Stockport County and Torquay United.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC