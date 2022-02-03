Caomhan McGuinness and Queen's are on a four-match winning run

Caomhan McGuinness doesn't need to go any further than the family dinner table for advice on how to pull off a footballing giant-killing.

His sisters are part of one of the most famous fairytales in Northern Ireland sporting history - and the Queen's University defender is hoping to add his own chapter to the family's story on Saturday when his side host Glentoran in the Irish Cup second round.

With the students sitting bottom of the Championship and the Glens flying high at the top of the Premiership, a home win truly would be one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

The McGuinnesses seem to relish being the underdog, though, with Caomhan's sisters Kirsty, 26, and Caitlin, 19, playing major roles when the Northern Ireland women's international team defied all the odds to win a play-off against Ukraine and qualify for the Euro finals for the first time.

"It's hard being a male footballer when you have two sisters who are better than you - I get a lot of stick," 22-year-old Caomhan joked when asked if he can take any inspiration from his sisters' giant-killing feats.

Kirsty and Caitlin McGuinness both scored as Northern Ireland booked their Euro play-off spot

"A lot of my friends had a big brother playing football to look up to, but I had a big sister. It's amazing what both of them are doing, it really is unbelievable."

In between light-hearted verbal digs - "his trophy cabinet is a bit bare, he needs to work on that" among them - Kirsty was full of praise for her younger brother, who spent two seasons with Linfield Swifts before joining Queen's in 2020.

"When he gets on the pitch he will give absolutely everything, once he gets going there is no stopping him and that's the way he has always been. He would run through a brick wall for his team," she observed.

"He is very competitive, nothing but winning will do for him. He has all the ability in the world, is so calm in possession and it looks like Queen's have given him just what he has needed at this stage of his career. He's really enjoying his football."

Cup volley lights up family WhatsApp

McGuinness had a spell at Linfield Swifts before joining Queen's

As wide as the gap is between the sides in terms of league standings, this second-round cup clash could not be coming at a better time in the season for Queen's.

While the same could probably also be said of Glentoran - who hit top spot in the Premiership just last weekend - Peter Thompson's student team go into the game on the back of a hugely impressive four-match winning run that began with a 2-0 victory over Newington in the first round.

McGuinness, who is enjoying playing in a more advanced wing-back role of late, ensured victory with a fine late volley in that first-round win - and made sure the family were well aware of it.

"Yeah, he is still talking about that," Kirsty said. "He sent the video into the family WhatsApp and told us we could watch it as many times as we wanted."

Caomhan certainly savoured the moment, though admitted celebrating goals does not come naturally.

"To be honest, I didn't know what to do with my celebration, I'm really not used to having to think about celebrations - usually the only things that I'm celebrating are goal-line clearances or blocks."

And he is determined to continue focusing on the attacking side of his game on Saturday, despite the likelihood of being in direct competition with a player he hugely admires in Glens winger Conor McMenamin.

"It'll be tough, he's probably the best winger in the league at the minute," he continued.

"It will be some task but I will look forward to it. Any chance I get I'll be bombing up the line and going forward, making him think about what he has to do to mark me rather than me just marking him."

'Can we win? Why not? We always have a plan'

Queen's boss Thompson led the club to the 2014 Irish Cup semi final in his first full season in charge

So, can Queen's beat Glentoran and cause that almighty upset that they and the McGuinness family are dreaming of? Well, they have previous, of course. And very recent previous, too.

They ran the Glens desperately close with a courageous performance at the same stage of the cup two years ago, before falling to a gallant 3-2 home defeat courtesy of a Robbie McDaid hat-trick.

That, though, came just a few weeks after Thompson's side recorded one of the biggest ever Irish Cup shocks by deservedly beating Linfield 2-1 in the round before.

"Can we win? Why not? I believe we can," asserted Caomhan, who has played a leading role in the league wins over Knockbreda, H&W Welders and Ards that followed the cup victory against Newington.

"I believe that on our day we can put it up to any team, especially on our home pitch. If we play to our strengths and their weaknesses, it can be done. You just never know.

"Our manager always has a plan for every game. He enjoys the tactical side and doesn't mind changing our shape when required. To go into every match knowing exactly what is asked of us is a big boost for players."

With his two sisters cheering him on from the sidelines, of course, Caomhan has an added incentive.

"It would give me something to talk about at the family dinner table. My claim to fame has always been that Kirsty and Caitlin are my sisters but that could change, even just a little bit, if we beat the Glens."

And will Kirsty have any precious pieces of giant-killing advice come Saturday morning? Well, returning to the dinner table theme, it was more of a warning, really.

"Caitlin and I are more than happy for Caomhan to have his time in the spotlight this weekend, absolutely. But I'll be telling him not to expect any dinner if they don't win."

No pressure, then. Big sister's watching.