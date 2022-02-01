Jahmal Hector-Ingram: St Johnstone sign former Derby County striker

Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Jahmal Hector-Ingram (right) in action for Derby County
Jahmal Hector-Ingram (right) last played for Derby more than a year ago

St Johnstone have signed former Derby County striker Jahmal Hector-Ingram until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was released by the English Championship club last summer having made the last of his eight Derby appearances in January 2021.

Hector-Ingram subsequently joined Stevenage on loan but only played once for the League Two side.

"I am buzzing about this move," he told club's website. "It is a great opportunity for me."

The former West Ham United and Derby trainee, who played for England at under-16 and under-17 level, added that he was up for the "big challenge" of helping St Johnstone avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC