Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Korede Adedoyin was signed by Sheffield Wednesday following his Everton exit

Accrington Stanley have signed striker Korede Adedoyin from Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old did not make a League One appearance for the Owls following his move from Everton last summer, but did play three EFL Trophy games.

Adedoyin, who spent time with Manchester United and Everton youth sides, also had a loan stint with Hamilton Academical in Scotland.

"He is one I had my eye on for a while," boss John Coleman said. external-link

"He is lively and he became available on a permanent deal. It's a chance for him to kickstart his career so it's a fit for both parties."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.