Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Kieran O'Hara has played twice for the Republic of Ireland

Fleetwood Town have signed goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara on a short-term deal, after Burton Albion terminated his contract by mutual consent.

O'Hara, 25, played three games on loan at Scunthorpe on an emergency loan but has otherwise not featured this season.

The Republic of Ireland international started out at Manchester United but never made a first-team appearance.

He has also been on loan at Macclesfield Town, Morecambe and non-league Trafford during his career.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.