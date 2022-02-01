Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Adlene Guedioura played just twice largely because of injury with the Blades

Sheffield United have parted company with midfielder Adlene Guedioura after a mutual agreement to terminate the remainder of his contract.

The 36-year-old Algeria international only played twice this season as an ankle injury ruled him out of contention for much of the campaign.

He signed a one-year deal when he moved to Bramall Lane in September 2021.

Guedioura has scored 13 goals in 220 games for clubs also including Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Watford.