Adlene Guedioura: Sheffield United end midfielder deal by mutual consent
Sheffield United have parted company with midfielder Adlene Guedioura after a mutual agreement to terminate the remainder of his contract.
The 36-year-old Algeria international only played twice this season as an ankle injury ruled him out of contention for much of the campaign.
He signed a one-year deal when he moved to Bramall Lane in September 2021.
Guedioura has scored 13 goals in 220 games for clubs also including Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Watford.