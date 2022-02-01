Hearts rejected a second Rangers bid of under £400,000 for John Souttar in the final hours of the transfer window as the Ibrox club failed to hasted the arrival of the Scotland defender who will join in summer on a pre-contract. (Edinburgh Evening News, subscription required) external-link

New Rangers recruit Aaron Ramsey aims to "get back playing and showing what I can do again" at Ibrox after a "difficult" last couple of years with Juventus, but the midfielders admits his lack of match fitness means Wednesday's Old Firm derby is likely to come too soon for his debut. (Sun) external-link

Former Wales team-mate Joe Ledley says Rangers will repeat the benefits of signing Ramsey, who he believes should still be starring for Juventus. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United hope to complete the signing of free agent former Scotland and Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald ahead of Tuesday night's derby with Dundee. (Sun, print edition)

Manager Shaun Maloney invited Hibs legends Pat Stanton and Paul Kane to lunch with the squad on Monday in a bid to inspire them for Tuesday's Edinburgh derby at home to Hearts. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts use the Edinburgh derby as a carrot to help entice new players, says manager Robbie Neilson. (Edinburgh Evening News, subscription required) external-link

Dundee face an anxious wait to find out if the paperwork for their deal to sign Bournemouth defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi on loan was ratified before the transfer window closed. (Courier, subscription required) external-link