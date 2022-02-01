Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Robert Snodgrass's last appearance for West Bromwich Albion was in the 1-1 home draw with Middlesbrough in early November

Championship promotion hopefuls West Brom have parted company with winger Robert Snodgrass "by mutual agreement".

The 34-year-old 28-times capped Scotland international has played 15 times since being made Sam Allardyce's first Albion signing a year ago.

But he has made just four starts this season under Valerien Ismael.

And Albion announced late on deadline day that he had left, saying: "The club thanks Robert for his efforts and wishes him well in his future career."

The excitingly mercurial Snodgrass has made a combined 573 career appearances with Livingston, Stirling, Leeds United, Norwich City, Hull City, West Ham United, Aston Villa and the Bagies, scoring 110 goals.