Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Neco Williams (left) has made 33 appearances for Liverpool

Fulham have signed Liverpool right-back Neco Williams on loan until the end of the season.

His signing follows Denis Odoi's permanent transfer to Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee.

Williams, a 20-year-old Wales international, joins the Championship leaders with the club five points clear at the top of the table.

He has made 33 appearances for Liverpool and has 17 caps for Wales.

He made his senior debut towards the end of the Reds' Premier League title-winning season in 2019-20.

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan told the club's website: external-link "Neco is a great young talent and I'm delighted to welcome him to Fulham for the rest of the season.

"It's important, especially with Denis now leaving the club, to bring in a player of Neco's quality to ensure the strength of the squad."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.