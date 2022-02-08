National League
WealdstoneWealdstone19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone v Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport26173653242954
2Chesterfield25158247212653
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley25155542261650
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Notts County24126641281342
9Dag & Red271331149371242
10Grimsby261331039281142
11Torquay26114113940-137
12Yeovil2510692525036
13Woking26102144040032
14Eastleigh2595112838-1032
15Southend2595112535-1032
16Aldershot2786133141-1030
17Barnet2586113044-1430
18Altrincham2776143952-1327
19Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
20Wealdstone2467112235-1325
21Weymouth2645172650-2417
22King's Lynn2442182450-2614
23Dover2714222060-40-5
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC