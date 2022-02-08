Premier League
BurnleyBurnley1Man UtdManchester United1

Burnley 1-1 Man Utd: Jay Rodriguez goal dents United's top four hopes

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments649

Jay Rodriguez
Burnley's wait for a second league win of the season goes on despite Rodriguez leveller

Manchester United tumbled out of the Premier League's top four as Jay Rodriguez's first goal in 50 league games earned bottom club Burnley a precious point at Turf Moor.

For the second game running, United dominated the play and had most of the chances, with Paul Pogba putting them ahead with his first goal of the season.

But just as against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup, the visitors were made to pay for their profligacy.

On this occasion, they had two first-half goals disallowed, while Nick Pope made excellent saves to deny Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane.

In contrast, Burnley made the most of their brief spell in the ascendency at the start of the second period, as Rodriguez ran onto Wout Weghorst's through-ball to score his 100th career league goal.

It means United drop to fifth, with the three teams below them all capable of catching them if they win their games in hand.

Burnley are four points from safety, but are three unbeaten, even if their run without a win now extends to 10 matches.

Enigmatic Pogba

Pogba's sublime finish from Luke Shaw's cut-back in the 18th minute was a thing of beauty.

Given far too much space inside the Burnley penalty area, Pogba astutely steered his first-time shot into the roof of the net, giving goalkeeper Pope no chance.

It was one of those moments which underline Pogba's status as one of the best midfielders in the world.

But there is another side to the £90m man. Taking possession inside his own half close to the touchline, he spun round, away from a Burnley defender into space and was perfectly placed to switch play across the pitch.

Instead, Pogba smashed the ball down the touchline to no-one. Those infuriating moments have happened far too frequently since he returned to Old Trafford for a second time in 2016 and explains why not many United fans will shed a tear if Pogba leaves the club for nothing for a second time when his contract expires at the end of the season.

When United were chasing the game, Pogba didn't really step up either, although for the second successive game, interim boss Ralf Rangnick will wonder about a VAR decision that went against his team.

This time, it was Varane who had what would have been his first goal for the club ruled out.

Even though the Frenchman was clearly onside as he ran onto a Bruno Fernandes free-kick before steering a header into the far corner, Harry Maguire was offside before he blocked Rodriguez's attempt to get back ad defend. After consulting the monitor, referee Mike Dean ruled the effort out.

Another goal, when Josh Brownhill turned in a Rashford cross, was disallowed by a foul from Pogba on Ben Mee in the build-up.

New boy Weghorst shows his strengths

Burnley boss Sean Dyche invested £12m in Netherlands striker Weghorst last month as a replacement for Chris Wood, who left for relegation rivals Newcastle.

Against Watford on Saturday and the first-half here, Weghorst was on the periphery, with a few decent touches but not much else to show for his efforts.

Within the first 10 minutes of the second period, though, the 29-year-old showed what an asset he could be.

Questions could be asked about Maguire letting Weghorst turn and run free in the build-up to Rodriguez's equaliser but the forward had the nimbleness to take advantage and his pass was perfect.

Weghorst then brought an excellent full-length save out of De Gea with a shot from outside the box.

It was an object lesson in maximising what you have.

And while Newcastle's win took the gloss off Burnley's result, Dyche's side have now avoided defeat against Arsenal and Manchester United in the past three games and provides some reason for optimism ahead of Liverpool's visit to Turf Moor on Sunday.

Player of the match

WeghorstWout Weghorst

with an average of 7.40

Burnley

  1. Squad number9Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    7.40

  2. Squad number19Player nameRodriguez
    Average rating

    7.18

  3. Squad number10Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number5Player nameTarkowski
    Average rating

    6.93

  5. Squad number17Player nameLennon
    Average rating

    6.93

  6. Squad number1Player namePope
    Average rating

    6.90

  7. Squad number20Player nameCornet
    Average rating

    6.88

  8. Squad number6Player nameMee
    Average rating

    6.86

  9. Squad number23Player namePieters
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number11Player nameMcNeil
    Average rating

    6.77

  11. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    6.77

  12. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    6.73

  13. Squad number18Player nameWestwood
    Average rating

    6.67

Manchester United

  1. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    5.07

  2. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    5.06

  3. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    4.97

  4. Squad number6Player namePogba
    Average rating

    4.81

  5. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    4.72

  6. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    4.66

  7. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    4.54

  8. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.47

  9. Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    4.43

  10. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    4.28

  11. Squad number36Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    4.03

  12. Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    3.96

  13. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    3.62

  14. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    2.86

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Pope
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Tarkowski
  • 6Mee
  • 23PietersBooked at 74mins
  • 11McNeil
  • 18Westwood
  • 8BrownhillBooked at 77mins
  • 20CornetSubstituted forLennonat 69'minutes
  • 19RodriguezSubstituted forBarnesat 88'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 4Cork
  • 10Barnes
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Stephens
  • 17Lennon
  • 22Collins
  • 26Bardsley
  • 28Long

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 19Varane
  • 5MaguireBooked at 62mins
  • 23Shaw
  • 6Pogba
  • 39McTominaySubstituted forLingardat 80'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 85'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 25Sancho
  • 21CavaniSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 4Jones
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 8Mata
  • 14Lingard
  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
  • 36Elanga
Referee:
Mike Dean

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Burnley 1, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Nick Pope.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Anthony Elanga with a cross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Jay Rodriguez.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Elanga replaces Marcus Rashford.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Jesse Lingard replaces Scott McTominay.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raphaël Varane (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.

  18. Booking

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

650 comments

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 22:04

    Ronaldo’s not happy, Cavani’s not happy, Pogba’s not happy, Lingard’s not happy, The teeth isn’t happy, Wan Bissaka’s not happy.

    Ralph doesn’t know if he’s happy or not.

    Never mind.

    I’m rolling around the floor with laughter.

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by WILLOW1996, today at 22:06

      WILLOW1996 replied:
      I'M happy !

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:02

    Calm down Burnley Lads.. it was only Man Utd - The Laughing stock of World Football!!

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 22:05

      Wormhole replied:
      Bring back Ole. At least he's likeable! 🤣

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 22:02

    Great point for United. Only one more needed for the magic 40 points to guarantee premier league football again next season.👏

    The whole squad truly are a credit to their brilliant manager Ralph Rangnick and the amazing Man United owners the Glazer family, who must be thrilled to bits. 🥳

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:06

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Loved the way Maguire was moving like a glacier for Burnley’s goal.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 22:03

    It is embarrassing not being able to beat such a weak team....
    But I'm sure Burnley will learn from this unexpected setback.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:12

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Burnley let two points get away, if Burnley get relegated this is will be one of the results they will look back at.

  • Comment posted by Dostoyevsky, today at 22:02

    At least the tramlines in Pogba’s hair looked nice…

    • Reply posted by iknoweverythinglol, today at 22:05

      iknoweverythinglol replied:
      Priceless

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:02

    This manager is even worse than Ole and that's saying something 😂😂😂

    Manchester United the joke that keeps on giving

    • Reply posted by RedArmy99, today at 22:04

      RedArmy99 replied:
      2 perfectly good goals ruled out

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:02

    Why was Maguire not sent off???
    Explanations please!

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 22:04

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      The referee decided that sending off Maguire wouldn’t have given Burnley any advantage or Utd any disadvantage so he might as well stay on.

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 22:02

    Yesterday on HYS:

    Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick believes club getting better despite FA Cup exit.

    Totally deluded!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:07

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      I guess this is an improvement over last weekend for Man Utd. Baby steps Utd, baby steps…..

  • Comment posted by Send us a postcard, today at 22:04

    No penalty no win. Burnley 1- 1 Banter FC

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:09

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Burnley fans should buy Pope a steak dinner, he single handily kept Burnley in the game. Utd could have been home and dry by half time if it were not for Pope.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 22:03

    Decent result for a struggling team. Burnley though will be disappointed.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:26

      Celts replied:
      What's worrying for United, is that they haven't played a good team since Rangnick became manager.

      Yet they're dropping points in the league and out the FA cup.

      Just wait till they play Atletico and some of the big six sides.......

  • Comment posted by lengjai, today at 22:04

    Maguire - what a waste of money!

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:27

      Celts replied:
      Pogba out of contract in the summer
      Greenwood under investigation
      Bruno not signing a new contract
      Cavani wants to leave
      Ronaldo will want to leave if they don't get top four
      Rangnick only on a 6 month deal

      They have no idea who their players or manager will be next season. The club is in the mud!

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 22:03

    Maguire £80 million:

    NEVER FORGET!

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 22:17

      Bigpad replied:
      And he makes Herman Munster look like Brad Pitt

  • Comment posted by PineappleOnPizza, today at 22:02

    Didn't Utd hire a highly rated sport's psychologist around 3 months ago to instill a winning mentality, improve team spirit and get the players to think the right way?
    Maybe my expectations are too high and Utd have actually met their standards of playing a team who's bottom of the table in such a way.
    Important point for Burnley, well played.

    • Reply posted by cheeky monkey, today at 22:05

      cheeky monkey replied:
      Ya he’s the American ted dasso

  • Comment posted by Arthur Three Sheds Jackson, today at 22:03

    Meet the new boss.
    Same as the old boss.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Should have kept Ole. At least we knew he was useless and clueless

  • Comment posted by El Gran Senor, today at 22:04

    You have to beat these lesser teams if you want to stay up

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:11

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Come on Burnley, I expected a better result from you. If a Championship side can come to OT and beat Utd, why couldn’t you do the same playing at home? Perhaps, that Championship side really is better than you, if that true then you are clearly in the wrong division.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 22:04

    They couldn't even beat this bunch on no-hopers. I expected better from Burnley at home.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 22:29

      Celts replied:
      Remember when Klopp gave Ralf one compliment, and United fans became convinced he was some sort of genius?

      But nah, he's just a bang average German who's won 1 trophy in nearly 4 decades of management!!!

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 22:03

    Blimey, the lesser spotted Pogba has returned to help Man Utd THE biggest club in the world earn a well deserved draw away from home against Burnley.

    • Reply posted by Get real , today at 22:26

      Get real replied:
      Glad you acknowledge us as the biggest club in the world.

  • Comment posted by redjim99, today at 22:04

    Man Utd, the comedy team that keep on giving. Hahaha

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 22:16

      Dougal replied:
      Hahaha the first time I heard it

  • Comment posted by Jay74, today at 22:04

    Well done Lawro for predicting another comfortable 2-0 win for Man U.

    He has them on 53 points. Fifty-three!!

    Please don’t tell me our TV licences actually pay this guy?