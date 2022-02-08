Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kurt Zouma was controversially named in West Ham's starting line-up for Tuesday's victory at home to Watford

West Ham reignited their top-four push with a narrow victory over Roy Hodgson's Watford, as Kurt Zouma controversially started for the home side.

The Hammers have "unreservedly condemned" the France defender after a video emerged of him kicking his pet cat across the floor and slapping it in the face.

Zouma has apologised and the club have said they will deal with the matter internally.

Chances were at a premium in a dour first half at London Stadium, with Said Benrahma striking the outside of the post in the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes.

Jarrod Bowen eventually broke the deadlock in the second half with his sixth goal in as many games - a long-range strike which struck Samir on its way past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Bowen almost doubled his and West Ham's tally late on with a fierce left-footed strike, but Foster was able to divert the ball on to the post.

The result stretches the Hornets' winless league run to 10 matches and leaves them stranded in the bottom three.

Hammers shrug off controversy to edge tense encounter

Asked by BT Sport before the game whether the social media video of Zouma influenced his decision to play the defender, Moyes described the Frenchman as one of the club's "better players" and confirmed the incident is being dealt with as "a separate matter" by the club.

The 27-year-old was booed by large sections of the London Stadium whenever he touched the ball and endured a busy opening as Watford - despite seeing little of the ball - created the better opportunities.

Juraj Kucka headed narrowly wide after fine play from Hassane Kamara, before Moussa Sissoko dragged a long-range shot past Lukasz Fabianski's left-hand post.

West Ham, who needed extra time to defeat non-league Kidderminster in the FA Cup on Saturday, were non-existent as an attacking threat until late in the first half, when Benrahma was denied first by Craig Cathcart's last-ditch challenge, then by the frame of the goal as he drilled the rebound against the outside of the post.

Things failed to improve as a spectacle after half-time as the Hammers struggled to penetrate Watford's organised defensive line, but the visitors began dropping deeper and deeper as the half went on and eventually paid the price as Bowen netted what proved to be the game's only goal.

Tom Cleverley had a curling, goal-bound effort brilliantly saved by Fabianski late on, but Hodgson's team rarely looked like salvaging anything from the game after falling behind and now find themselves three points off safety after Newcastle's victory over Everton.

Watford Watford Watford West Ham United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 6.96 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.80 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Zouma Average rating 2.32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cresswell Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.59 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Fornals Average rating 7.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 7.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 7.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Watford Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Foster Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Kiko Femenía Average rating 6.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 6.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Samir Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Kamara Average rating 6.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 6.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 39 Player name Kayembe Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 6.63 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 7.19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Ngakia Average rating 5.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 5.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Match ends, West Ham United 1, Watford 0. Full Time Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Watford 0. Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Joshua King (Watford). Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United). Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko. Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomas Soucek. Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card. Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal. Substitution, Watford. Jeremy Ngakia replaces Kiko Femenía. Substitution, Watford. Imrân Louza replaces Edo Kayembe. Substitution, Watford. João Pedro replaces Tom Cleverley. Attempt saved. Tom Cleverley (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko. Attempt missed. Tom Cleverley (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua King following a fast break. Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara. Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell. Goal! West Ham United 1, Watford 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini. Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tomas Soucek. Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.