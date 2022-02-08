Premier League
West Ham 1-0 Watford: Kurt Zouma named in starting line-up as Hammers reignite top-four push

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kurt Zouma, West Ham, Watford
Kurt Zouma was controversially named in West Ham's starting line-up for Tuesday's victory at home to Watford

West Ham reignited their top-four push with a narrow victory over Roy Hodgson's Watford, as Kurt Zouma controversially started for the home side.

The Hammers have "unreservedly condemned" the France defender after a video emerged of him kicking his pet cat across the floor and slapping it in the face.

Zouma has apologised and the club have said they will deal with the matter internally.

Chances were at a premium in a dour first half at London Stadium, with Said Benrahma striking the outside of the post in the best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes.

Jarrod Bowen eventually broke the deadlock in the second half with his sixth goal in as many games - a long-range strike which struck Samir on its way past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Bowen almost doubled his and West Ham's tally late on with a fierce left-footed strike, but Foster was able to divert the ball on to the post.

The result stretches the Hornets' winless league run to 10 matches and leaves them stranded in the bottom three.

Hammers shrug off controversy to edge tense encounter

Asked by BT Sport before the game whether the social media video of Zouma influenced his decision to play the defender, Moyes described the Frenchman as one of the club's "better players" and confirmed the incident is being dealt with as "a separate matter" by the club.

The 27-year-old was booed by large sections of the London Stadium whenever he touched the ball and endured a busy opening as Watford - despite seeing little of the ball - created the better opportunities.

Juraj Kucka headed narrowly wide after fine play from Hassane Kamara, before Moussa Sissoko dragged a long-range shot past Lukasz Fabianski's left-hand post.

West Ham, who needed extra time to defeat non-league Kidderminster in the FA Cup on Saturday, were non-existent as an attacking threat until late in the first half, when Benrahma was denied first by Craig Cathcart's last-ditch challenge, then by the frame of the goal as he drilled the rebound against the outside of the post.

Things failed to improve as a spectacle after half-time as the Hammers struggled to penetrate Watford's organised defensive line, but the visitors began dropping deeper and deeper as the half went on and eventually paid the price as Bowen netted what proved to be the game's only goal.

Tom Cleverley had a curling, goal-bound effort brilliantly saved by Fabianski late on, but Hodgson's team rarely looked like salvaging anything from the game after falling behind and now find themselves three points off safety after Newcastle's victory over Everton.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalBooked at 83mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 8Fornals
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 60'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 23Diop
  • 24Fredericks
  • 31Johnson
  • 33Král

Watford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Foster
  • 21FemeníaSubstituted forNgakiaat 78'minutes
  • 15Cathcart
  • 22Samir
  • 14Kamara
  • 33Kucka
  • 19Sissoko
  • 39KayembeSubstituted forLouzaat 77'minutes
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forJoão Pedroat 77'minutes
  • 7King
  • 25Dennis

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 6Louza
  • 10João Pedro
  • 11Masina
  • 12Sema
  • 26Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 28Kalu
  • 29Hernández
Referee:
Martin Atkinson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 1, Watford 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Watford 0.

  3. Post update

    Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).

  6. Post update

    Craig Cathcart (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomas Soucek.

  9. Booking

    Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Jeremy Ngakia replaces Kiko Femenía.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Imrân Louza replaces Edo Kayembe.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. João Pedro replaces Tom Cleverley.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Cleverley (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Cleverley (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua King following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Hassane Kamara.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 1, Watford 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Tomas Soucek.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.

