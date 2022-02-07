West Ham United v Watford

Premier League
Watford's Samir and Roy Hodgson
Watford's new manager Roy Hodgson saw his side earn a point in his first game in charge at Burnley on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Michail Antonio could be involved after missing the FA Cup game with Kidderminster having been on international duty with Jamaica.

Manager David Moyes is expected to restore the first-team players that did not start that match.

Watford have top scorer Emmanuel Dennis available again after suspension.

Peter Etebo is nearing a return, but Nicolas Nkoulou is out and Ismaila Sarr is not yet back after Senegal's success in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have won the past four Premier League meetings, scoring at least three goals in each victory.
  • Watford's seven Premier League games at West Ham have alternated between a defeat and a win. They lost 3-1 in July 2020 on their most recent visit.

West Ham United

  • West Ham United are looking to avoid three successive league defeats for the first time since June 2020.
  • The Hammers have lost three Premier League matches this season due of 90th-minute goals. Another such defeat would equal the competition record, set by Watford in 2017-18.
  • A 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in December is West Ham's only loss in their past 11 midweek Premier League games.
  • Mark Noble has scored a career-best six Premier League goals against Watford. Five of those have been penalties - including one in this season's 4-1 win.

Watford

  • Watford kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season at the 21st attempt on Saturday.
  • The Hornets have taken just two points from the last 27 available.
  • Joao Pedro is 54 years and 48 days younger than Roy Hodgson, the biggest gap in age for any player who has started a match under a manager in Premier League history.

Tuesday 8th February 2022

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23183255144157
2Liverpool22146258193948
3Chelsea24138348183047
4Man Utd2211563630638
5West Ham23114841311037
6Arsenal2111373325836
7Tottenham2011362624236
8Wolves2110471916334
9Brighton2261242323030
10Leicester207583437-326
11Aston Villa2182112832-426
12Southampton2251072634-825
13Crystal Palace225983134-324
14Brentford2365122638-1223
15Leeds215792440-1622
16Everton2054112435-1119
17Norwich2244141345-3216
18Watford2143142340-1715
19Newcastle2129102143-2215
20Burnley1911081627-1113
