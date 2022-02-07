West Ham United v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford's new manager Roy Hodgson saw his side earn a point in his first game in charge at Burnley on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Michail Antonio could be involved after missing the FA Cup game with Kidderminster having been on international duty with Jamaica.

Manager David Moyes is expected to restore the first-team players that did not start that match.

Watford have top scorer Emmanuel Dennis available again after suspension.

Peter Etebo is nearing a return, but Nicolas Nkoulou is out and Ismaila Sarr is not yet back after Senegal's success in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won the past four Premier League meetings, scoring at least three goals in each victory.

Watford's seven Premier League games at West Ham have alternated between a defeat and a win. They lost 3-1 in July 2020 on their most recent visit.

West Ham United

West Ham United are looking to avoid three successive league defeats for the first time since June 2020.

The Hammers have lost three Premier League matches this season due of 90th-minute goals. Another such defeat would equal the competition record, set by Watford in 2017-18.

A 2-0 defeat at Arsenal in December is West Ham's only loss in their past 11 midweek Premier League games.

Mark Noble has scored a career-best six Premier League goals against Watford. Five of those have been penalties - including one in this season's 4-1 win.

Watford

Watford kept their first Premier League clean sheet of the season at the 21st attempt on Saturday.

The Hornets have taken just two points from the last 27 available.

Joao Pedro is 54 years and 48 days younger than Roy Hodgson, the biggest gap in age for any player who has started a match under a manager in Premier League history.

My West Ham United XI Choose your West Ham starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team