League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Mornflake Stadium

Crewe Alexandra v Plymouth Argyle

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham29195554183662
2Wigan26175448252356
3MK Dons30167750331755
4Sunderland30166854411354
5Oxford Utd30158754361853
6Wycombe29157746341252
7Sheff Wed29131064132949
8Plymouth28138747351247
9Ipswich301281048381044
10Bolton29116124238439
11Charlton29116123935439
12Burton29116123536-139
13Portsmouth28108103230238
14Cambridge29910103842-437
15Accrington29107123546-1137
16Shrewsbury3089132832-433
17Cheltenham29712103448-1433
18Lincoln City2887133338-531
19Fleetwood29710124350-731
20Wimbledon29612113645-930
21Morecambe3078154158-1729
22Crewe2957172448-2422
23Gillingham30410162452-2822
24Doncaster3064202258-3622
