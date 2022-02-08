Championship
LutonLuton Town2BarnsleyBarnsley1

Luton Town 2-1 Barnsley: Hatters down struggling Tykes to increase play-off hopes

Elijah Adebayo scores
Elijah Adebayo's successful penalty kick moved Luton's top scorer on to 12 goals for the season

Bottom-of-the-table Barnsley's winless run extended to 13 league games as Luton Town moved closer to the Championship play-off places after a 2-1 win.

Barnsley defended poorly from a corner and Allan Campbell just forced the ball over the line from close range to give Luton a scrappy lead.

The Tykes went into the break level thanks to Carlton Morris' well-taken equaliser, but went behind again when Elijah Adebayo converted from the penalty spot after an hour.

Luton could have extended their lead as Barnsley began to wilt - Adebayo and Campbell both missed good chances as the half wore on.

Barnsley are now four points adrift at the bottom of the table after Derby's win over Hull City and are still eight points from safety.

They have won only once since the middle of August and manager Poya Asbaghi is winless in his 11 league games in charge, having gained just three points in that time.

Luton are outside the play-off places on goal difference having moved on to 45 points although all the sides around them have yet to play this week.

Barnsley started well and should have gone ahead in the opening minute when Watford loanee Domingos Quina was put through by Callum Styles, but the Portuguese midfielder tried to round James Shea and fired over from a narrow angle.

Styles curled an effort just wide 15 minutes later before Luton started to gain control as Harry Cornick had a goal disallowed for offside and saw a header cleared from a well-worked corner.

But Barnsley clawed their way back into it as Morris converted the best bit of play of the half as he broke into the area, jinked past Gabriel Osho and deftly dinked the ball over a diving Shea.

Cornick hit the side netting from an acute angle 10 minutes into the second period after good work by Amari'i Bell to get to the byeline.

But they did not have to wait much longer to take the lead - Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins brought down substitute Fred Onyedinma and Adebayo smashed his spot-kick into the top corner.

The second goal seemed to kill Barnsley as Luton upped the tempo - Adebayo should have made it 3-1 from close range but failed to get a good contact on an excellent cross from Cornick, while Campbell just failed to get above an Onyedinma cross as he headed over at the far post.

Barnsley almost got an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time, but Styles flicked a header wide across the face of goal from Devante Cole's cross.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"These are a difficult side to play against because they overload the midfield so they don't play with a front man and they can cause you little bits of problems, it's difficult to get a real press on, it's difficult to get a load of momentum.

"First half we were a little bit slow, second half we were much, much better, we limited them to very, very little.

"But a year ago or two seasons ago we would have lost that game, and we haven't beaten them here, so to do that in a scrappy game shows we can dig them out as well."

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"First half from our part was good, I thought we were the better team, I think we played good football in the first half creating chances.

"Then it's an ongoing theme, the game is open in the second half and we do these mistakes giving away goals, and it's been too many of them, and we end up being down in the game, which is difficult.

"Teams in the Championship are really good at killing time when they are in the lead so what happens after that is difficult.

"For us it's just unfortunate always that we put ourselves in these situations where we have to chase being down all the time."

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Shea
  • 16Burke
  • 32OshoSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 55'minutes
  • 4Naismith
  • 2Bree
  • 22CampbellBooked at 87mins
  • 23Lansbury
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 29Bell
  • 7CornickSubstituted forKiosoat 80'minutes
  • 11AdebayoSubstituted forHyltonat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Potts
  • 9Hylton
  • 14Mendes Gomes
  • 15Lockyer
  • 20Kioso
  • 24Onyedinma
  • 25Steer

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40CollinsBooked at 60mins
  • 6Andersen
  • 30Helik
  • 5KitchingBooked at 89mins
  • 4Styles
  • 10BensonSubstituted forPalmerat 78'minutes
  • 17Gomes
  • 26VitaSubstituted forWilliamsat 64'minutes
  • 27BassiSubstituted forColeat 64'minutes
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Williams
  • 11Leya Iseka
  • 21Palmer
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
9,101

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home8
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Barnsley 1.

  3. Post update

    Carlton Morris (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Peter Kioso (Luton Town).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Michal Helik (Barnsley).

  6. Post update

    Reece Burke (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Styles (Barnsley) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Devante Cole with a cross.

  8. Booking

    Liam Kitching (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kitching (Barnsley).

  10. Post update

    Danny Hylton (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Allan Campbell (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Liam Kitching (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Danny Hylton replaces Elijah Adebayo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Allan Campbell.

  16. Post update

    Devante Cole (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kal Naismith (Luton Town).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Luton Town. Peter Kioso replaces Harry Cornick.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romal Palmer (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Liam Kitching.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Romal Palmer replaces Josh Benson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Blackburn30158745311453
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Luton2912984133845
8Middlesbrough2813693226645
9Nottm Forest29127103931843
10Stoke29126113630642
11Sheff Utd2712693733442
12Coventry2811893632441
13Preston30101193435-141
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3097143954-1534
18Birmingham3089133346-1333
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

