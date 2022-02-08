Luton Town v Barnsley

LutonLuton Town19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|28
|17
|7
|4
|74
|26
|48
|58
|2
|Blackburn
|30
|15
|8
|7
|45
|31
|14
|53
|3
|Bournemouth
|28
|15
|7
|6
|44
|24
|20
|52
|4
|QPR
|28
|15
|6
|7
|44
|31
|13
|51
|5
|Huddersfield
|30
|13
|9
|8
|40
|34
|6
|48
|6
|West Brom
|29
|12
|9
|8
|34
|24
|10
|45
|7
|Middlesbrough
|28
|13
|6
|9
|32
|26
|6
|45
|8
|Nottm Forest
|29
|12
|7
|10
|39
|31
|8
|43
|9
|Luton
|28
|11
|9
|8
|39
|32
|7
|42
|10
|Sheff Utd
|27
|12
|6
|9
|37
|33
|4
|42
|11
|Preston
|30
|10
|11
|9
|34
|35
|-1
|41
|12
|Coventry
|27
|11
|7
|9
|35
|31
|4
|40
|13
|Blackpool
|29
|11
|7
|11
|32
|34
|-2
|40
|14
|Stoke
|28
|11
|6
|11
|33
|30
|3
|39
|15
|Millwall
|28
|9
|10
|9
|29
|29
|0
|37
|16
|Swansea
|28
|9
|8
|11
|29
|35
|-6
|35
|17
|Bristol City
|30
|9
|7
|14
|39
|54
|-15
|34
|18
|Birmingham
|30
|8
|9
|13
|33
|46
|-13
|33
|19
|Hull
|29
|9
|5
|15
|25
|32
|-7
|32
|20
|Cardiff
|28
|8
|5
|15
|31
|48
|-17
|29
|21
|Reading
|28
|8
|4
|16
|33
|55
|-22
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|27
|5
|5
|17
|23
|55
|-32
|20
|23
|Derby
|29
|8
|12
|9
|28
|30
|-2
|15
|24
|Barnsley
|28
|2
|8
|18
|17
|43
|-26
|14
