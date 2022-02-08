Championship
DerbyDerby County3HullHull City1

Derby County 3-1 Hull City: Rams win to re-ignite hopes of Championship survival

From the section Championship

Craig Forsyth celebrates Derby's opening goal against Hull
Craig Forsyth opened the scoring for Derby but would also later put the ball into his own net

Derby County re-ignited their hopes of pulling off a remarkable escape from Championship relegation as they beat Hull City at home.

A Craig Forsyth header, Tom Lawrence pouncing on a rebound and Festy Ebosele firing a half-volley across goal put them into a 3-0 lead just after half-time before Forsyth deflected into his own net to give Hull hope of a comeback.

But the Tigers were unable to claw back any more of the deficit in the remaining 25 minutes with Sean McLoughlin hitting the side-netting in stoppage time.

Derby closed out the game to move within four points of 21st-placed Reading, the side just outside the drop zone, with their first victory in four games.

While Wayne Rooney's side stay second-from-bottom, their win heaps more pressure on nearest rivals Peterborough and the Royals, who sit either side of the drop zone before their games on Wednesday.

Having been deducted 21 points this season for breaching EFL spending regulations as well as entering administration in September, survival for Derby would be an incredible feat with the club still battling numerous off-field problems.

For Hull, it was a second successive defeat under new manager Shota Arveladze, who was appointed last month shortly after a Turkish consortium completed its takeover of the club.

They had started the brighter of the two sides as Keane Lewis-Potter had a well-struck half-volley saved by Ryan Allsop in the opening minutes before the striker also failed to direct a near-post header on target before Derby took the lead.

Forsyth opened the scoring as he headed powerfully in from Jason Knight's deep cross and then Lawrence showed his finishing instinct to add their second before the break.

Ebosele had seen an initial effort parried away by Matt Ingram, but Lawrence reacted quickest in the six-yard box before slotting home.

There was no let up from Derby from the restart as Lawrence then turned provider for Ebosele to net the pick of their goals inside two minutes of the second half. A powerful low strike across goal found the bottom far corner to make it 3-0.

The only blot on Derby's performance was when Forsyth got the final touch on a Brandon Fleming cross from the left towards Lewis-Potter but that would be the only moment of real concern.

While Derby have played three more games than Peterborough two points above them and two more games than Reading, who are four points ahead, they will head to Middlesbrough on Saturday confident of building on this victory.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney speaking about captain Tom Lawrence:

"He's been excellent. I knew at the start of the season when I made him captain that some people would have said it was a controversial decision.

"But I've known Tom for a long time and know what he's capable of and knew that by giving him that extra responsibility it would up his game.

"He's a player who wants to be challenged and I think Tom is probably in the best form he's been in for a long time.

"He's scoring goals, creating goals but the other side of it which people don't really see that much is his work-rate is incredible.

"He's playing almost every minute of every game and although he's had issues in the past with getting cramp a lot, he's really worked hard on his diet and he's been magnificent."

Hull City manager Shota Arveladze told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We started well but they are a team who play high up and close the pockets of space and take the game to you.

"It's difficult when you give away 50-50 balls, even 60-40 balls, the opponent always gets a head start and it's always difficult to get back into the game.

"We have to work our way out of this and I have to try and understand where the more-experienced players are to help us out.

"We tried a couple of new players tonight and gave them a chance to show what they can do, but there's a lot of games coming up now where we have to keep trying things and keep building."

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Allsop
  • 2Byrne
  • 33Davies
  • 26Buchanan
  • 3Forsyth
  • 5BielikBooked at 53minsSubstituted forThompsonat 81'minutes
  • 8BirdBooked at 90mins
  • 36EboseleSubstituted forSibleyat 70'minutes
  • 38Knight
  • 10Lawrence
  • 48PlangeSubstituted forEbioweiat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 17Sibley
  • 21Roos
  • 22Bardell
  • 32Ebiowei
  • 34Stretton
  • 41Cashin
  • 42Thompson

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ingram
  • 5Jones
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4GreavesBooked at 21mins
  • 2CoyleSubstituted forEavesat 75'minutes
  • 45WalshSubstituted forSayyadmaneshat 65'minutes
  • 8DochertyBooked at 17minsSubstituted forHuddlestoneat 88'minutes
  • 21Fleming
  • 10HoneymanBooked at 89mins
  • 44Forss
  • 11Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 6Smallwood
  • 9Eaves
  • 16Longman
  • 20Sayyadmanesh
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 24Bernard
  • 32Cartwright
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
22,595

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamHull
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 3, Hull City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 3, Hull City 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Hull City).

  4. Post update

    Liam Thompson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Liam Thompson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jacob Greaves (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandon Fleming with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Curtis Davies.

  9. Booking

    Max Bird (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Max Bird (Derby County).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Malcolm Ebiowei replaces Luke Plange.

  13. Booking

    George Honeyman (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  15. Post update

    Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Tom Huddlestone replaces Greg Docherty.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Craig Forsyth.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Hull City).

  19. Post update

    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Liam Thompson replaces Krystian Bielik because of an injury.

Page 1 of 6
84 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 23:32

    Well now just look at the gate! Where have all the 9000 fans gone? Oh there's Premier league footie on BT. They turn up for one match and think everything will be alright. Well it's not as we still need a new owner.

  • Comment posted by davew, today at 23:30

    Keep it going Derby, hope you stay up, from a Newcastle fan.

  • Comment posted by VillaSteve, today at 23:29

    Entertaining game and great to see Derby getting another 3 points, teams above them now seriously looking over their shoulders. Thought Ebosele was top class.

  • Comment posted by du-tv, today at 23:12

    I'd love it if Derby beat 'Boro and that scheming owner Gibson.

  • Comment posted by Mickey Boy, today at 23:05

    It was a cat!

  • Comment posted by Ace Winger, today at 22:59

    I'm just wondering if Bielik can finish a match without getting injured lol

  • Comment posted by donnytiger, today at 22:59

    I hope i'm wrong but does Shota already look out of his depth and a bit niave? It was obvious to anyone that 3 at the back wasn't working this game but he didn't do anything except throw on 4 forwards who looked like they just met in the carpark before the game, just hope we pick up enough points after next 4 games as i honestly think Derby may end up above city in the table come season end.

    • Reply posted by Rob Lee, today at 23:01

      Rob Lee replied:
      Same here. Worrying.

  • Comment posted by harry, today at 22:58

    Millwall fan here. Keep it going Rooney. Gained so much respect for him, turning town his boyhood club to help Derby out & to earn his stripes before going to the Prem.

  • Comment posted by Norm77, today at 22:52

    A solid result considering Hull has recently beat Bournemouth and Blackburn. Would be an incredible achievement to avoid relegation 👏

  • Comment posted by WHO, today at 22:52

    Rooney has gone up in my opinion by a mile. I’m not a Derby supporter but he has created a stirring story.
    His devotion to Derby is immense.
    I hope they survive.

    • Reply posted by luke ned , today at 22:57

      luke ned replied:
      His got me checking there results every game ! His gonna save them an I’ve said it all along

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 22:49

    Festy terrorised the Tigers this evening. Great performance all round. Keep it going Rams. Credit to Hull - they played proper football rather than the ultra-physical hoof-ball we've seen from the opposition in the last two games at PP

  • Comment posted by facemasksforever, today at 22:49

    I'm a Coventry fan but I would love to see Rooney keep Derby up considering whats happened to them.

    Would'nt it be ironic if Rooney kept Derby up and Everton were relegated.

    Good luck all you Rams fans and I hope you stay up 👍

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 22:47

    Ps well done Derby, good luck

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:45

    I am not a Derby fan, but I do believe something quite special is taking place here. I've got everything crossed for you lads

  • Comment posted by Tatty Pickin, today at 22:41

    Well done Derby same score line as the Toon keep it up lads you can do it!

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 22:37

    Not just the 21 point deduction, but the restrictions on putting together and keeping a squad for the season - Everton are gonna look pretty stupid not giving Ferguson the job until the end of the season and waiting for Rooney.

    Mind you, Man Utd need a new coach for next season eh?

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 22:34

    Boro must be quaking in their boots

  • Comment posted by Jockbag, today at 22:31

    You can do it !!! Goal difference is key...Hope you do...from a Luton fan, enjoyed Pride Park a couple of years ago even though we lost...

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Blackburn30158745311453
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Luton2912984133845
8Middlesbrough2813693226645
9Nottm Forest29127103931843
10Stoke29126113630642
11Sheff Utd2712693733442
12Coventry2811893632441
13Preston30101193435-141
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3097143954-1534
18Birmingham3089133346-1333
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

