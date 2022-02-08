Championship
FulhamFulham3MillwallMillwall0

Fulham 3-0 Millwall: Aleksandar Mitrovic scores twice to tame Lions

By Chris PeddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his second goal of the game against Millwall
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham beat Millwall in the Championship

Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Championship leaders Fulham comfortably beat Millwall at Craven Cottage.

Victory saw Fulham open up an eight-point gap with a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn as the in-form Serbian took his tally to 30 league goals for the season.

Substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid added a late third as the Cottagers moved one step closer to automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

It was a fourth defeat in six for Millwall, who are eight points off the play-off places.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 12Chalobah
  • 8Wilson
  • 10CairneySubstituted forReedat 71'minutes
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 77'minutes
  • 9MitrovicBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 6Reed
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4HutchinsonBooked at 61mins
  • 15PearceSubstituted forJ Wallaceat 57'minutes
  • 5Cooper
  • 2McNamara
  • 6KieftenbeldBooked at 35mins
  • 24Mitchell
  • 3M Wallace
  • 20BennettBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBureyat 77'minutes
  • 10BurkeSubstituted forFreemanat 77'minutes
  • 23Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 7J Wallace
  • 16Freeman
  • 17Saville
  • 21Mahoney
  • 28Evans
  • 32Burey
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
16,606

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 3, Millwall 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Millwall 0.

  3. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harrison Reed.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 3, Millwall 0. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).

  11. Post update

    Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Booking

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

  16. Post update

    Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marek Rodák.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Cooper with a headed pass.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 21:57

    The lions were mauled by the new champs
    West is best……..
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 21:56

    When Mitrovic signed his new 5 year contract in the summer he said he wanted to get another 100 goals for the club. He's already 30% of the way there!

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 21:54

  • Comment posted by FFC65EBOURNE, today at 21:53

  • Comment posted by Elias, today at 21:53

    Love it. 3 more points.

  • Comment posted by artikel seize, today at 21:52

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham29187477265161
2Blackburn30158745311453
3Bournemouth28157644242052
4QPR28156744311351
5Huddersfield3013984034648
6West Brom29129834241045
7Luton2912984133845
8Middlesbrough2813693226645
9Nottm Forest29127103931843
10Stoke29126113630642
11Sheff Utd2712693733442
12Coventry2811893632441
13Preston30101193435-141
14Blackpool30118113335-241
15Millwall29910102932-337
16Swansea2998122938-935
17Bristol City3097143954-1534
18Birmingham3089133346-1333
19Hull3095162635-932
20Cardiff2885153148-1729
21Reading2884163355-2222
22Peterborough2755172355-3220
23Derby3091293131018
24Barnsley2928191845-2714
View full Championship table

