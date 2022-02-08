Match ends, Fulham 3, Millwall 0.
Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Championship leaders Fulham comfortably beat Millwall at Craven Cottage.
Victory saw Fulham open up an eight-point gap with a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn as the in-form Serbian took his tally to 30 league goals for the season.
Substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid added a late third as the Cottagers moved one step closer to automatic promotion back to the Premier League.
It was a fourth defeat in six for Millwall, who are eight points off the play-off places.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 12Chalobah
- 8Wilson
- 10CairneySubstituted forReedat 71'minutes
- 28Carvalho
- 7KebanoSubstituted forDe Cordova-Reidat 77'minutes
- 9MitrovicBooked at 84minsSubstituted forMuniz Carvalhoat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 6Reed
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 17Cavaleiro
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 61mins
- 15PearceSubstituted forJ Wallaceat 57'minutes
- 5Cooper
- 2McNamara
- 6KieftenbeldBooked at 35mins
- 24Mitchell
- 3M Wallace
- 20BennettBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBureyat 77'minutes
- 10BurkeSubstituted forFreemanat 77'minutes
- 23Afobe
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 7J Wallace
- 16Freeman
- 17Saville
- 21Mahoney
- 28Evans
- 32Burey
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 16,606
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 3, Millwall 0.
Post update
Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jed Wallace (Millwall).
Post update
Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Harrison Reed.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Rodrigo Muniz replaces Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 3, Millwall 0. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Post update
Foul by Harry Wilson (Fulham).
Post update
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Fulham).
Post update
Tyler Burey (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).
Post update
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Post update
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marek Rodák.
Post update
Attempt saved. Benik Afobe (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Cooper with a headed pass.
West is best……..
Ya know what I mean !