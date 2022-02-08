Last updated on .From the section Championship

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham beat Millwall in the Championship

Star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Championship leaders Fulham comfortably beat Millwall at Craven Cottage.

Victory saw Fulham open up an eight-point gap with a game in hand over second-placed Blackburn as the in-form Serbian took his tally to 30 league goals for the season.

Substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid added a late third as the Cottagers moved one step closer to automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

It was a fourth defeat in six for Millwall, who are eight points off the play-off places.