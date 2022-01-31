Last updated on .From the section QPR

Hendrick has scored three times for Newcastle during his career at the club

Queens Park Rangers have signed midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season.

Hendrick, who turned 30 on deadline day, joined the Magpies in August 2020 and has made 27 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

This season, however, he has featured just three times in the league

Previously, the Irishman spent six years at Derby County, making over 200 appearances for the Rams, and enjoyed four years at Burnley.

Hendrick has been capped 68 times by his country and becomes QPR's third signing of the transfer window after goalkeeper David Marshall and defender Dion Sanderson.

