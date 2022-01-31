Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Sylvester Jasper has been capped by Bulgaria Under-21s

Hibernian will benefit from the "creativity and speed" of Sylvester Jasper, says boss Shaun Maloney.

The 20-year-old winger has joined Hibs on loan from Fulham for the rest of the season, with the club holding an option to sign him permanently thereafter.

Jasper scored eight goals in 16 games for Fulham Under-23s and spent the first half of the campaign on loan at League Two outfit Colchester United.

Fellow attacker Jamie Murphy has been loaned to Mansfield Town.

The 32-year-old's contract is up in the summer.

Meanwhile, Jasper has made three senior outings for Fulham, debuting against Manchester City in the FA Cup, and has been capped at age-grade level by England and Bulgaria.

"Sylvester is a talented young player that possesses a lot of creativity and speed," said Maloney.

"He gives us extra options and can play on both the left and right in attacking areas."

Jasper becomes Maloney's seventh January signing since taking charge at Easter Road in December, and second deadline-day addition.

Hibs also completed a deal for Norwegian winger Runar Hauge, 20, from Norwegian champions FK Bodo/Glimt, though he will initially train with the development squad.

Combative midfielder Alex Gogic has been loaned to St Mirren for the remainder of the season and as with Murphy, the Cypriot's contract expires in the summer.

