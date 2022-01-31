Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Dan Butterworth has made a total of 18 appearances for Blackburn Rovers

Fleetwood Town have signed forward Dan Butterworth on loan from Championship side Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old began his career with Manchester United before going on to join Rovers in 2017.

He has gone on to progress through their youth setup and has made 14 first-team appearances this season.

His most recent appearance for the club came in their draw against Luton Town on Saturday.

