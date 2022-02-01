Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Lewis Wing spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, playing 24 times.

Wing spent time at non-league Shildon before moving to Middlesbrough in 2017 and has scored 24 goals in 172 appearances during his career.

Blues boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club's website external-link : "He's a player I've admired for a long time.

"He's got real Championship pedigree and once he became available late in the window, I knew I wanted to bring him to the club.

"We always remain patient to bring in the right players for the right deal and we believe this is a real coup for us.

"He's a special talent who gives us a big goal threat from midfield and I'm looking forward to seeing him in action."

Also on deadline day, Jean-Baptiste Fischer has extended his stay at Adams Park until the end of the season and Curtis Anderson signed for Lancaster City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.