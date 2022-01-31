Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Teenager Anderson has been playing for Newcastle's Under-21 squad this season

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Elliot Anderson on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.

Anderson, 19, joined Newcastle's academy aged nine and made his first-team debut from the bench for the club in the FA Cup third round in January last year against Arsenal.

Later that month he came on as a substitute for his Premier League debut.

Anderson has represented both England and Scotland at youth level.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.