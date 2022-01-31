Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Jamie Soule's time on loan to Lincoln City was limited to just two appearances because of injury

Cheltenham Town have signed striker Jamie Soule on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.

The Cheltenham-born Soule, 21, progressed through West Brom's academy but has yet to make his senior debut for the club.

He spent time on loan at Barrow in 2020 and joined Lincoln City last season, scoring once in two appearances before injury cut his time there short.

Soule is the Robins' eighth signing of the January transfer window.

