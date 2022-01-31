Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta completes permanent move from Mainz
Crystal Palace have completed the permanent signing of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz 05 on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
The 24-year-old French player had initially joined Palace on an 18-month loan deal in January last year.
However, following negotiations with the German side the move has now been made permanent.
Palace have also signed Luke Plange from Derby with the forward returning to the Rams on loan.
The 19-year-old Plange has signed a deal until summer 2025 and will be loaned out to Derby until the end of the season.
Former Lyon forward Mateta has featured regularly for Palace recently, scoring two goals in his last six games.
In total, he has scored three goals in 14 appearances since making the initial move to the Eagles last year.
