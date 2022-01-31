Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored three goals in 14 appearances for Crystal Palace since joining on loan in January 2021

Crystal Palace have completed the permanent signing of striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz 05 on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old French player had initially joined Palace on an 18-month loan deal in January last year.

However, following negotiations with the German side the move has now been made permanent.

Palace have also signed Luke Plange from Derby with the forward returning to the Rams on loan.

The 19-year-old Plange has signed a deal until summer 2025 and will be loaned out to Derby until the end of the season.

Former Lyon forward Mateta has featured regularly for Palace recently, scoring two goals in his last six games.

In total, he has scored three goals in 14 appearances since making the initial move to the Eagles last year.