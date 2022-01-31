Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Nicholas Bilokapic made his professional debut as a sub in Huddersfield's FA Cup win at Premier League Burnley earlier this month

Hartlepool United have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old represented Australia at Under-17 level.

He made his debut for the Terriers in their FA Cup win over Burnley earlier this month.

"We're very pleased to get Nicholas in. He has come highly recommended as a great young talent," boss Graeme Lee told the club website. external-link

