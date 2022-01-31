Nicholas Bilokapic: Hartlepool sign Huddersfield goalkeeper on loan
Hartlepool
Hartlepool United have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old represented Australia at Under-17 level.
He made his debut for the Terriers in their FA Cup win over Burnley earlier this month.
"We're very pleased to get Nicholas in. He has come highly recommended as a great young talent," boss Graeme Lee told the club website.
