From the section Barrow

Niall Canavan captained Bradford in their 2-1 defeat by Crawley on Saturday

Barrow have signed Bradford City defender Niall Canavan for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month deal.

The 30-year-old joined the Bantams from Plymouth last January and has made 20 appearances this season.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has also had spells with Scunthorpe and Rochdale.

He could make his debut for the Bluebirds, who are seven points above the League Two relegation zone, against Tranmere on Saturday.

