Aberystwyth beat Haverfordwest 2-1 when the sides last met at Park Avenue in March 2021

Aberystwyth Town will become the first club to play 1,000 games in the Cymru Premier when they host Haverfordwest County on Tuesday evening.

Admission will be free for the game at Park Avenue, which hosted the first game in August 1992 - a 3-2 win for Aber over Caersws.

The Black and Greens were among the 20 clubs who were founder members of the League of Wales at the start of the 1992-93 season.

Along with mid Wales rivals Newtown, they are the only two clubs who have played in every season of the league.

Newtown are due to host Cardiff Met in their 1,000 game on 19 February.

Aberystwyth are currently 10th in the table, two points above 11th placed Haverfordwest.

Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints host bottom of the table Cefn Druids on Tuesday evening.

Saints are 16 points clear at the top of the table while Druids, still without a league win this season, are 18points adrift of safety.