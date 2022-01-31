Liverpool transfer news: Deal agree for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fulham for teenage forward Fabio Carvalho.
The two clubs staged lengthy negotiations throughout transfer deadline day before an undisclosed fee was settled.
Liverpool have until 23:00 GMT to complete a medical and finalise personal terms before the window shuts.
The 19-year-old is expected to return to Championship side Fulham for the rest of this season.
The Portugal-born England youth international has scored eight goals in 23 games for Fulham since making his debut in September 2020.
Exciting times ahead.
Footage of South Americans wandering about car parks with woolly hats on.
You really could not make it up.
No wonder agents laugh loudly all the way to the bank.