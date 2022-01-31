Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho is expected to remain at Fulham on loan

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Fulham for teenage forward Fabio Carvalho.

The two clubs staged lengthy negotiations throughout transfer deadline day before an undisclosed fee was settled.

Liverpool have until 23:00 GMT to complete a medical and finalise personal terms before the window shuts.

The 19-year-old is expected to return to Championship side Fulham for the rest of this season.

The Portugal-born England youth international has scored eight goals in 23 games for Fulham since making his debut in September 2020.