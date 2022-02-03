Twelve-time winners Manchester United help kick off the FA Cup fourth-round weekend when they host Middlesbrough on Friday night, but is their name on the famous old trophy again this year?

Mobo-winning rapper Mist certainly hopes so. The lifelong United fan, whose new show, Gassed Up, starts on BBC Three later this month, is taking on BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson to make predictions for some of this weekend's fourth-round ties.

Mist grew up in Birmingham but became a United fan after trying to emulate one of their most famous strike partnerships, Treble-winners Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole.

"They were my favourite players when I was growing up," he told BBC Sport. "That was my era and I was a striker as well. I had a mate who I was very close to who I played up front with and we just tried to link up like they did.

"That's what got me into United and from there it just kept on going with different players - then we all wanted to take a free-kick like David Beckham.

"The 1999 Champions League final is probably my favourite moment as a United fan. I still remember my nerves watching it. That's where football is good, because it gives you so many great memories from different times in your life.

"The FA Cup that year was the same - the Ryan Giggs solo goal against Arsenal in the semi-final was another of those moments you can tell people about years later.

"It feels like all I ever tell youngsters these days is that we used to be that good, and that they should have been there back in the day!

"It is harder to be a United fan these days, and sometimes this season I've watched and wondered exactly what is going on, with some of the teams we've lost to.

"But we all go through ups and downs in life and this is just part of that. It feels like there is a better balance to United now, so things are looking up.

"And of course we can win the FA Cup. You know how it gets - we can always pull it out of the bag!"

Kidderminster versus West Ham and Nottingham Forest against Leicester are being shown live on BBC One. Chelsea-Plymouth Argyle and Cambridge United-Luton Town are being shown live on the BBC's digital platforms.

LAWRO'S FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS

FRIDAY

Man Utd v Middlesbrough (20:00 GMT)

Premier League (4th) v Championship (7th) Who did they beat? 3R: Aston Villa (PL) H 3R: Mansfield (L2) A

Middlesbrough have really picked up under Chris Wilder, who has won eight out of his 12 games since he took charge at the start of November.

We know he is a good manager, and he has won at Old Trafford before - with Sheffield United in January 2021.

I don't see a repeat result this time though and in any case Boro have got bigger fish to fry, because Wilder has put them right back in the mix for promotion out of the Championship.

It will be interesting to see what kind of team United boss Ralf Rangnick puts out, but it should be strong enough for them to get the job done. I don't see any upsets here.

Paul Pogba is back from injury and available for the first time since Rangnick took charge. If Pogba is fit, I'd be tempted to start him and let him show him what he can do.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mist's prediction: Well, we're going to win. We'll score some goals too. 3-1

Mist collaborated with United and Adidas for the launch of their new kit in 2017. He said: "It made me understand where music can take you. I realised that people who I was a big fan of, were fans of me too. It actually made me work a bit harder because it let me know that I was doing what I was meant to do. Players like Jesse Lingard said they loved my tunes, which was just crazy. I didn't just meet him, I got to know him too."

SATURDAY

Chelsea v Plymouth (12:30)

Premier League (3rd) v League One (7th) Who did they beat? 3R: Chesterfield (NL) H 3R: Birmingham (C) A 2R: Rochdale (L2) A 1R: Sheff Wed (L1) H

Plymouth were top of League One in mid-November but have slipped down the table a little bit since losing manager Ryan Lowe to Preston in December.

They can view this game in the same way Middlesbrough might look at their tie at Manchester United - it is exciting and will be an enjoyable day that will be a very useful money-spinner, but promotion takes priority.

Chelsea will be able to rotate their squad but Thomas Tuchel has an excellent record in the cups and they should win this tie comfortably whatever team he puts out.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mist's prediction: Chelsea won't have much trouble at home. 2-0

Kidderminster v West Ham (12:30)

National League North (3rd) v Premier League (5th) Who did they beat? 3R: Reading (C) H 3R: Leeds (PL) H 2R: Halifax (NL) H 1R: Grimsby (NL) H 4QR: Bedfont Sports (NL) A 3QR: Ware (NL) Hr 2QR: Sporting Khalsa (NL) A

Kidderminster began their FA Cup campaign in September, in front of 687 people at Noose Park - home of Sporting Khalsa of the Northern Premier League, Midlands Division.

Five months and six wins later, they will now play Premier League opposition in front of hundreds of thousands of fans across the world. It's great to see because the money they have made can transform the club and the whole feel-good factor is what the FA Cup is all about.

Harriers have played West Ham in the FA Cup before, when they were top of what is now the National League in 1994, and the Premier League side scraped a 1-0 win in the fifth round.

This time? Well, I think Hammers boss David Moyes would have picked a strong team for this round anyway, regardless of the opposition or venue, because his side have lost two on the bounce in the league and they need to get a bit of their rhythm back.

He won't be taking any chances at Aggborough either, especially because there are no replays in this round and that adds to the jeopardy for the bigger clubs.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Mist's prediction: I think Kidderminster will score, but West Ham to edge it. 1-2

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool (15:00)

Premier League (13th) v League Two (16th) Who did they beat? 3R: Millwall (C) A 3R: Blackpool (C) H 2R: Lincoln (L1) A 1R: Wycombe (L1) Ar

Hartlepool got a great result against Blackpool in the third round but this is obviously a much bigger test.

Palace are paying for the coaches for the Hartlepool fans travelling down from the north-east which is a lovely gesture, but I don't think they will get to see a shock.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player with Arsenal and Manchester City and he will know all about the importance of a cup run, and the positive effect it can have.

Vieira's had a very strong first campaign as manager anyway, and there is no way Palace are getting relegated. Imagine the buzz if they get through another couple of rounds and have Wembley in their sights.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Everton v Brentford (15:00)

Premier League (16th) v Premier League (14th) Who did they beat? 3R: Hull (C) A 3R: Port Vale (L2) A

Everton fans will have to wait to see new faces Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli in action, because they are both cup-tied.

But there will still be a really positive mood around Goodison Park for the start of the Frank Lampard era, and understandably so.

As well as their new signings, the Toffees have got some key players coming back from injury and, with the fans onside again, I'd expect them to climb the table quickly. A cup run would be a nice bonus too.

Brentford have hit a bit of a sticky patch in the league, where they have lost their past four games.

The Bees are not in the kind of form to ruin Lampard's party but Christian Eriksen is a clever signing and I don't see them being dragged into the relegation battle despite all the teams below them having games in hand.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Huddersfield v Barnsley (15:00)

Championship (5th) v Championship (24th) Who did they beat? 3R: Burnley (PL) A 3R: Barrow (L2) H

Huddersfield look a tidy team under Carlos Corberan, who is doing an excellent job there.

Barnsley, in contrast, are having a terrible time of it. They haven't won away in the Championship all season and I don't see that changing here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Man City v Fulham (15:00)

Premier League (1st) v Championship (1st) Who did they beat? 3R: Swindon (L2) A 3R: Bristol City (C) A

This is top of the Premier League versus top of the Championship, but I don't think Fulham's attacking style will help them at Etihad Stadium.

Fulham have scored a lot of goals this season, but that is in the Championship. It will be interesting to see how they get on against the best defence in the top flight, because it is a huge step up.

The Cottagers are another Championship team who will have promotion on their mind, so it's possible they might just decide to go and play their way, on the front foot, and see what happens.

I don't think they will trouble City too much if they do, but this is like a free hit for them so why not?

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mist's prediction: There's a reason Fulham are top of the Championship and they will have something to prove. I think this will be a hard game for City and I don't think they will win it in 90 minutes. I don't want to say they will win it at all, but is a possibility , I suppose! 1-1 - City to win on penalties after extra time.

Peterborough v Queens Park Rangers (15:00)

Championship (22nd) v Championship (4th) Who did they beat? 3R: Bristol Rovers (L2) H 3R: Rotherham (L1) H

Peterborough sold forward Siriki Dembele to Bournemouth on deadline day and he will be a big loss to them, because they are struggling anyway.

Mark Warburton has turned QPR into promotion contenders and they are in good form at the moment too. They have to be big favourites to progress here.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Southampton v Coventry (15:00)

Premier League (12th) v Championship (10th) Who did they beat? 3R: Swansea (C) A 3R: Derby County (C) H

Mark Robins has done a brilliant job as Coventry manager and he doesn't just get results with limited resources, he plays good attacking football too. He deserves more credit than he gets.

But Southampton are at home and I think they will pick a strong team. As well as Premier League safety, a cup run would not be a bad way for Ralph Hasenhuttl to make a decent impression on the club's new owners.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Stoke v Wigan (15:00)

Championship (12th) v League One (2nd) Who did they beat? 3R: Leyton Orient (L2) H 3R: Blackburn (C) H 2R: Colchester (L2) A 1R: Solihull Moors (NL) A

Stoke were on the fringes of the Championship play-offs until recently and they are still not out of the picture yet.

Wigan are going extremely well at the top of League One and, if this game was at their place, I might go with a shock. I think Stoke will avoid the upset though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Wolves v Norwich (15:00)

Premier League (8th) v Premier League (17th) Who did they beat? 3R: Sheff Utd (C) H 3R: Charlton (L1) A

Wolves are having a great season in the Premier League but I just wonder how seriously their manager Bruno Lage will take the FA Cup, given they have a chance of making the top six.

Norwich's priority is obviously to stay up but their form had just started to improve before the season paused last month. When you are struggling, winning games is a healthy habit to keep whatever the competition.

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Cambridge United v Luton Town (17:30 GMT)

League One (13th) v Championship (10th) Who did they beat? 3R: Newcastle (PL) A 3R: Harrogate Town (L2) H 2R: Exeter (L2) H 1R: Northampton (L2) Hr

Cambridge pulled off the shock of the third round when they won at St James' Park, and their fans will be desperate for them to keep their run going.

But Luton are going under the radar a bit in the Championship and have had some great results since the turn of the year.

This one is going to be close, and it might take penalties to settle it.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Luton to win on penalties after extra time.

Mist's prediction: Let's go for another Cambridge win. 2-0

Tottenham v Brighton (20:00 GMT)

Premier League (7th) v Premier League (9th) Who did they beat? 3R: Morecambe (L1) H 3R: West Brom (C) A

Tottenham did quite a bit of business in January, in both directions, so it will be interesting to see what changes Antonio Conte makes, and where Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur will fit into his team.

Conte reached the final of the FA Cup in his first season at Chelsea, and won it the following year. I am not sure how he will view it now he is at Spurs, but I think home advantage will help him get past Brighton for starters.

Mind you, the Seagulls are draw specialists wherever they play so it would not be a surprise if they take this tie into extra time.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

Liverpool v Cardiff (12:00)

Premier League (2nd) v Championship (20th) Who did they beat? 3R: Shrewsbury (L1) H 3R: Preston (C) H

Cardiff ruined my weekend when they scored in extra time to knock Preston out in the last round.

The Bluebirds are not having a great season in the Championship but have won their past two games so have a bit more breathing space over the bottom three.

I am sure they will have a go at Liverpool, and I am also sure that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will start with some of his squad players. He will have enough on the bench to call upon if needed though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Mist's prediction: I'm going to be a Cardiff fan on Sunday! 0-2

Nottingham Forest v Leicester (16:00)

Championship (8th) v Premier League (10th) Who did they beat? 3R: Arsenal (PL) H 3R: Watford (PL) H

This is a tough trip for Leicester, even though they will have some players back from the Africa Cup of Nations.

These two teams are still big rivals, even though they haven't played each other for eight years, and Nottingham Forest have already knocked out one of the big boys by beating Arsenal in round three.

Forest are playing well under Steve Cooper in the Championship too, and I am going with an upset here in front of a full house and the BBC cameras.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 - Forest to win on penalties after extra time.

Mist's prediction: It might be a battle, but Leicester to take it.1-3

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood (18:30)

Championship (3rd) v National League (5th) Who did they beat? 3R: Yeovil Town (NL) A 3R: AFC Wimbledon (L1) H 2R: St Albans (L1) H 1R: Eastleigh (NL) H 4QR: Barnet (NL) A

Bournemouth were very busy in January, adding to their squad to boost their promotion hopes.

As with all the teams at the top end of the Championship who are still in the FA Cup, going up is their main goal.

You could argue the same applies for Boreham Wood, who are trying to get into the Football League and their fans will enjoy a good day out on the south coast, no matter what happens on Sunday evening.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Lawro and Mist were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do in round three of the FA Cup?

Lawro successfully picked the winner in 22 of the 32 ties, with three exact scores.

Premier League predictions

There is also one Premier League game this weekend, the rearranged match between Burnley and Watford.

This game was meant to be played in week 17 [on 15 December] and is the final fixture from that set of matches to be completed. Lawro currently leads his guest, Sea Power guitarist Martin Noble, 50-40.

Burnley v Watford (Premier League, Saturday 18:00 GMT)

Lawro: This is a huge game at the bottom of the table, and I don't think it will be pretty - not that it matters too much for either team now.

Watford are in this predicament because they have changed their manager so often, hoping that one of their appointments works - it's a plan that really hasn't paid off.

What they will at least get now Roy Hodgson is on board is better organisation. Everyone who has played under him talks about how he is very good at filling spaces and plugging gaps in teams.

So, I'd expect them to be a lot better defensively - they will have to be, if they are going to stay up.

Burnley's problems are different and stem from a lack of investment in their squad but they have signed 6ft 6in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst to replace Chris Wood, for around half of the £25m they got for Wood from Newcastle.

Weghorst has scored plenty of goals in the Bundesliga for Wolfsburg, with a strike-rate of around one every two games. If he keeps that up in the Premier League, then that's a decent bit of business - but ultimately it will only be a good deal if the Clarets stay up.

Both of these sides have gone a long time without winning - Burnley's only league victory this season was on 30 October, while the last time Watford collected three points was 20 November.

As much as they will both be desperate to end that wait, there is always a fear factor involved in these kind of games, because they are both thinking "we mustn't lose", and that might be the end result.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Martin's prediction: 0-1