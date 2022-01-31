Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Joe Nuttall scored four goals in 13 starts for Blackpool in 2019-20

Scunthorpe United have signed striker Joe Nuttall from Championship side Blackpool for an undisclosed fee as well as Rekeil Pyke on loan from Shrewsbury until the end of the season.

Nuttall, 25, came through Manchester City's academy before joining Aberdeen in 2015, where he made just two appearances for the Scottish club.

He has not made a senior appearance for the Seasiders this term, however.

Pyke, 24, previously played under Iron boss Keith Hill at Rochdale.

