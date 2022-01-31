Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Nathanael Ogbeta has played 33 games this season

Swansea City are hoping to sign left-wingback Nathanael Ogbeta from Shrewsbury Town before Monday night's transfer deadline.

England Under-20 international Ogbeta, 20, is a product of the Manchester City academy.

He has made 58 appearances since joining League One Shrewsbury from City in January 2021.

Ogbeta's contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

Swansea are seeking a replacement for Jake Bidwell, who was allowed to join Coventry City on a free transfer earlier this month.

Ryan Manning has played left-wingback, but head coach Russell Martin sees the Irishman as a left-side central defender, a position in which he has impressed this season.