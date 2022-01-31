Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Adam Montgomery has joined Aberdeen on loan until summer

Stephen Glass is hopeful Adam Montgomery can repeat the success of Ryan Christie at Pittodrie after he joined on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who can play left midfield and left-back, has made 18 appearances for Celtic this season.

And Glass pointed to the success of previous Celtic loanee Christie, who netted 13 times in 56 appearances.

"He is a player with great potential," said the Aberdeen manager.

"The club has previously enjoyed success with the loan of Ryan Christie from Celtic and we're confident this move will be as successful."

Montgomery recently signed a new deal until 2025 with Ange Postecoglou's side.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.